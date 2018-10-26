Uruguay's Congress has approved a bill
that expands the rights of transgender individuals.
The bill cleared the lower house late
Thursday, according to the
AP. Lawmakers in the Senate had already approved the measure.
Under the law, the government will pay
for hormone treatments and sex reassignment surgery for transgender
people. It also sets aside 1 percent of government jobs for
transgender people.
The law also provides reparations for
transgender people who were persecuted during Uruguay's 12-year
dictatorship, which was known for its human rights abuses.
Transgender victims will receive a pension as compensation.
Late last year, Michelle Suarez, known
for being Uruguay's first transgender lawyer, was appointed to serve
in the Uruguay Senate.
In 2013, Uruguay became the second
Latin American country behind Argentina with same-sex marriage.