Uruguay's Congress has approved a bill that expands the rights of transgender individuals.

The bill cleared the lower house late Thursday, according to the AP. Lawmakers in the Senate had already approved the measure.

Under the law, the government will pay for hormone treatments and sex reassignment surgery for transgender people. It also sets aside 1 percent of government jobs for transgender people.

The law also provides reparations for transgender people who were persecuted during Uruguay's 12-year dictatorship, which was known for its human rights abuses. Transgender victims will receive a pension as compensation.

Late last year, Michelle Suarez, known for being Uruguay's first transgender lawyer, was appointed to serve in the Uruguay Senate.

In 2013, Uruguay became the second Latin American country behind Argentina with same-sex marriage.