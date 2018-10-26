A new report released Thursday finds a
record-high percentage of LGBT characters on broadcast television.
GLAAD's
annual Where
We Are On TV
report found the highest percentage (8.8%) of LGBT regular
characters on broadcast television since the group began tracking
LGBT representation on broadcast television. There are an additional
38 recurring LGBT characters on broadcast television in the 2018-2019
season.
The number of regular and recurring
transgender characters also increased from 17 to 20 on the three
platforms – broadcast, cable, and streaming – GLAAD tracks.
Racial diversity of LGBT characters
also increased. For the first time, LGBT characters of color (50%)
outnumber white LGBT characters (49%) on broadcast television.
The CW, Netflix and FX had the highest
number of LGBT characters on broadcast, streaming and cable
platforms, respectively.
GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate
Ellis said that LGBT representation on television was critical in the
Trump era.
“Amid one of the most tumultuous
times that LGBTQ Americans have ever faced, what happens on our
television screens is now more critical than ever before to
accelerate acceptance for LGBTQ people,” Ellis said. “Not only do
stories that explore the rich lives and identities of LGBTQ people
move the needle forward culturally, but they pay off in ratings –
shows like Will & Grace, Supergirl, Empire
and How to Get Away With Murder all attract millions of
viewers weekly and show that audiences are clearly hungry for new
stories and perspectives.”