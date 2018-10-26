A new report released Thursday finds a record-high percentage of LGBT characters on broadcast television.

GLAAD's annual Where We Are On TV report found the highest percentage (8.8%) of LGBT regular characters on broadcast television since the group began tracking LGBT representation on broadcast television. There are an additional 38 recurring LGBT characters on broadcast television in the 2018-2019 season.

The number of regular and recurring transgender characters also increased from 17 to 20 on the three platforms – broadcast, cable, and streaming – GLAAD tracks.

Racial diversity of LGBT characters also increased. For the first time, LGBT characters of color (50%) outnumber white LGBT characters (49%) on broadcast television.

The CW, Netflix and FX had the highest number of LGBT characters on broadcast, streaming and cable platforms, respectively.

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said that LGBT representation on television was critical in the Trump era.

“Amid one of the most tumultuous times that LGBTQ Americans have ever faced, what happens on our television screens is now more critical than ever before to accelerate acceptance for LGBTQ people,” Ellis said. “Not only do stories that explore the rich lives and identities of LGBTQ people move the needle forward culturally, but they pay off in ratings – shows like Will & Grace, Supergirl, Empire and How to Get Away With Murder all attract millions of viewers weekly and show that audiences are clearly hungry for new stories and perspectives.”