In the second episode of the its seventh season, Arrow revealed that one of its major characters is gay.

The CW's Arrow is based on the DC Comics character Green Arrow.

Arrow follows billionaire playboy Oliver Queen, played by Stephen Amell, as he fights crime after spending five years stranded on a hostile island.

The show's first five seasons included flashbacks scenes to the time Oliver was missing. Starting this season, the show looks ahead 20 years to explore Green Arrow's legacy through his previously unknown son, William, and protege Roy Harper.

In Monday's episode, titled The Longbow Hunters, William makes an offhanded comment about his sexuality while talking about being abandoned by his father and stepmother.

“And my ex-boyfriend wonders why I have commitment issues,” William tells Harper in a flash-forward scene.