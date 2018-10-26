In the second episode of the its
seventh season, Arrow revealed that one of its major
characters is gay.
The CW's Arrow is based on the
DC Comics character Green Arrow.
Arrow follows billionaire
playboy Oliver Queen, played by Stephen Amell, as he fights crime
after spending five years stranded on a hostile island.
The show's first five seasons included
flashbacks scenes to the time Oliver was missing. Starting this
season, the show looks ahead 20 years to explore Green Arrow's legacy
through his previously unknown son, William, and protege Roy Harper.
In Monday's episode, titled The
Longbow Hunters, William makes an offhanded comment about his
sexuality while talking about being abandoned by his father and
stepmother.
“And my ex-boyfriend wonders why I
have commitment issues,” William tells Harper in a flash-forward
scene.