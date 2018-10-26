In an essay published Thursday, Caitlyn Jenner, among the world's most well known transgender people, said that working with President Donald Trump to support the transgender community “was a mistake.”

During the 2016 election, Jenner, a Republican, said that while Democrats are better at transgender rights, she planned to work from within the party on the issue.

In several interviews, Jenner discussed meeting with members of Congress on transgender issues, though she provided few specific details.

Her ongoing campaign to change hearts and minds among conservatives was widely panned by the community.

On Thursday, Jenner, 68, conceded defeat, saying that she was “wrong” and needed to learn from her mistakes.

“I believed I could work within the party and the Trump administration to shift the minds of those who most needed shifting,” Jenner wrote. “I made many trips to Washington to lobby and educate members of Congress, other Washington policymakers and powerful influencers. These meetings were generally positive and almost always led to encouraging conversations. Despite the criticism I received from segments of the LGBTQ community for engaging with this administration, I remained hopeful for positive change.”

“Sadly, I was wrong. The reality is that the trans community is being relentlessly attacked by this president. The leader of our nation has shown no regard for an already marginalized and struggling community. He has ignored our humanity. He has insulted our dignity. He has made trans people into political pawns as he whips up animus against us in an attempt to energize the most right-wing segment of his party, claiming his anti-transgender policies are meant to “protect the country.” This is politics at its worst. It is unacceptable, it is upsetting, and it has deeply, personally hurt me.”

Jenner's mea culpa comes just days after The New York Times reported on a leaked memo calling on federal agencies to adopt a biological definition of gender which would exclude transgender people in civil rights law.

“Believing that I could work with Trump and his administration to support our community was a mistake. The recently leaked Department of Health and Human Services memo that suggests – preposterously and unscientifically – that the government ought to link gender to one’s genitalia at birth is just one more example in a pattern of political attacks. One doesn’t need to look back far to witness the president assault our nation’s guardians with a ban on trans people serving in the military or assail our nation’s future with a rollback of Obama-era protections for trans schoolchildren.”

“It’s clear these policies have come directly from Trump, and they have been sanctioned, passively or actively, by the Republicans by whose continued support he governs. My hope in him – in them – was misplaced, and I cannot support anyone who is working against our community. I do not support Trump. I must learn from my mistakes and move forward,” Jenner added.