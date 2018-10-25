In an upcoming interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour, Apple CEO Tim Cook talks about his decision to come out gay.

Despite rumors about his sexuality, Cook had kept quiet about his personal life. In an essay published in 2014 in Bloomberg Businessweek, Cook said that he was proud to be gay.

Speaking with Amanpour for her program on CNN International and PBS, Cook said that he was “proud” of his decision to come out and the distinction of being the first openly gay CEO of a major company.

Being gay is “God's greatest gift to me,” he told Amanpour.

Cook said that he decided to come out to help young people struggling with their sexuality.

“I went public because I started to receive stories from kids who read online that I was gay,” Cook said, adding that he wanted to show gay youth that they “can be gay and still go on and do some big jobs in life.”