Appearing Wednesday on Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show, singer-actor Ricky Martin talked about his recent marriage to conceptual artist Jwan Yosef.

In January, Martin announced that the couple had married.

“I'm a husband, but we're doing a heavy party in a couple of months,” Martin told E! News. “We exchanged vows, and we swear [sic] everything, and we've signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything.”

On Wednesday, DeGeneres congratulated Martin on getting married.

“And you got married since I've seen you last. So, congratulations on that,” DeGeneres said.

“And it feels amazing. It feels like it's been a decade, but this is a good thing. Like, we've been through so much together. It's been beautiful,” Martin said as he flashed his wedding band.

Martin added that he dated Yosef for three years. Together the couple is raising 9-year-old twin sons Matteo and Valentino.