Appearing Wednesday on Ellen DeGeneres'
daytime talk show, singer-actor Ricky Martin talked about his recent
marriage to conceptual artist Jwan Yosef.
In January, Martin announced that the
couple had married.
“I'm a husband, but we're doing a
heavy party in a couple of months,” Martin told E! News. “We
exchanged vows, and we swear [sic] everything, and we've signed all
the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything.”
On Wednesday, DeGeneres congratulated
Martin on getting married.
“And you got married since I've seen
you last. So, congratulations on that,” DeGeneres
said.
“And it feels amazing. It feels like
it's been a decade, but this is a good thing. Like, we've been
through so much together. It's been beautiful,” Martin said as he
flashed his wedding band.
Martin added that he dated Yosef for
three years. Together the couple is raising 9-year-old twin sons
Matteo and Valentino.