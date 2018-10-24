Out comedian Billy Eichner has blasted
President Donald Trump over a reported plan to introduce a narrow
definition of sex which would exclude transgender people in civil
rights law.
(Related: Trump
proposed rule change would “define transgender out of existence.”)
TMZ caught up with Eichner, who is best
know for his Billy on the Street segments and Hulu comedy
Difficult People, at the Los Angeles airport and asked him for
his thoughts on the New York Times' report.
“He's not redefining shit,”
Eichner, 40, told the outlet. “You can't redefine it. It's a fact
of life. He's a fucking piece of shit asshole. Evil piece of shit.
The administration is awful. Everyone needs to vote.”
“Do you predict a blue wave is
happening?”
“A blue wave should happen,”
Eichner
responded. “If enough people vote, there will be a blue wave.”
Eichner also appeared in FX's American
Horror Story: Cult and will voice Timon in the upcoming film The
Lion King.
