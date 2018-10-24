Chelsea Manning on Saturday posted a photo of herself on social media after undergoing gender reassignment surgery.

Manning posted a photo of herself in a hospital bed.

“after almost a decade of fighting – thru prison, the courts, a hunger strike, and thru the insurance company – I finally got surgery this week,” Manning captioned the selfie on Twitter.

The former Army private came out transgender on the day she was sentenced to serve 35 years in prison for disclosing classified materials to WikiLeaks. Before leaving the White House, President Barack Obama commuted all but four months of Manning's remaining prison term. She served nearly 7 years of her 35-year sentence.

During a recent appearance, Manning compared living in the United States to being in a prison.

“You think about the fact that we have walls around our country, and that is very much the same thing that is inside a prison,” she told a crowd in London. “I see a lot of similarities between the world out there and the world that was in there.”