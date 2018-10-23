President Donald Trump on Monday responded a report that his administration is considering a narrow definition of sex in civil rights law that would exclude transgender people.

First reported on Sunday by The New York Times, a leak memo calling on federal agencies to adopt a biological definition of sex has stirred outrage among transgender activists. According a Washington Blade report, more than 200 activists protested outside the White House on Monday. The hashtag #WeWillNotBeErased quickly began to trend on social media following release of the Times' story.

On Monday, Trump was vague in answering a reporter's questions about the report.

“We're looking at it,” Trump said. “We have a lot of different concepts right now. They have a lot of different things happening with respect to transgender rights now. You know that as well as I do and we're looking at it very seriously.”

When the reporter reminded Trump that he had pledged to protect LGBT people during the 2016 campaign, the president suggested that he was taking action in order to protect the nation.

“I'm protecting everybody,” Trump said. “You know what I'm doing? I'm protecting everybody. I want to protect our country.”