Tony Perkins, president of the Christian conservative Family Research Council (FRC), on Monday praised President Donald Trump's reported plan to eliminate transgender recognition.

The proposed policy would require gender recognition based on a person's genitalia at birth, according to a report by The New York Times.

(Related: Trump proposed rule change would “define transgender out of existence.”)

Perkins called the Times' report “fake,” saying that the paper's Sunday headline “was one for the record books.”

“No one is 'defining transgender out of existence,'” Perkins wrote. “What President Trump is doing is following the law – which, after eight years of Barack Obama's overreach, is suddenly a shocking concept. Under the last administration, liberals were so used to the president twisting the rules to suit the Left's agenda that it's news when Donald Trump decides to operate within the plain text of the law. As far as the New York Times is concerned, the most 'drastic' thing any president could do is bring America back in line with legal statutes. And this non-story that's setting the far-Left's hair on fire is nothing more than that.”

“The Times’ agenda is obvious – painting Trump as the extremist, when the real radicalism was ignoring the law in the first place. Well, reporters may be out of practice with the truth these days, but it’s time they came to grips with one important reality. The president is not a legislator, no matter how much Obama acted like one. If they want America to change the way it defines discrimination, they need to start by asking the right branch of government,” he added.

It should be noted that several courts have concluded that federal civil rights protections extend to transgender Americans.

The Family Research Council, which has close ties to President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, has been labeled a “hate group” by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) over its anti-LGBT rhetoric.