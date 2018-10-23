RuPaul, the host of VH1's RuPaul's
Drag Race, and the show's season 3 winner, Raja, will guest star
in an upcoming episode of Fox's long-running animated comedy The
Simpsons.
The Simpsons showrunner Al Jean
recently revealed that in the episode Marge poses as a drag queen in
order to sell more Tupperware.
“This is true – most successful
Tupperware sellers are drag queens,” Jean told Entertainment
Weekly. “So, Marge starts selling Tupperware, and her
friend Julio convinces her to pose as a drag queen to make more
money. They think she's a guy playing a woman, which Marge kind of
looks like a little. She's really successful and then RuPaul is
playing a character like himself.”
“I'm 'Queen Chante' on #TheSimpsons
Nov. 18 at 8PM,” RuPaul captioned on Instagram a photo of her
animated character on the show. “So excited about this!”
Raja said that being asked to be on The
Simpsons was an honor.
“I am so proud to announce my cameo
on #TheSimpsons!” Raja wrote on Instagram. “I can't described
how honored I am to have been asked to do this episode airing
November 18, with special guest @rupaulofficial. The best part
is...I play myself in a scene with Homer. Tears of joy. The
Simpsons was a huge part of my childhood, being asked to be on an
episode was surreal and mind blowing, to say the least.”
The episode will air November 18 on
Fox.