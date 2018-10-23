RuPaul, the host of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race, and the show's season 3 winner, Raja, will guest star in an upcoming episode of Fox's long-running animated comedy The Simpsons.

The Simpsons showrunner Al Jean recently revealed that in the episode Marge poses as a drag queen in order to sell more Tupperware.

“This is true – most successful Tupperware sellers are drag queens,” Jean told Entertainment Weekly. “So, Marge starts selling Tupperware, and her friend Julio convinces her to pose as a drag queen to make more money. They think she's a guy playing a woman, which Marge kind of looks like a little. She's really successful and then RuPaul is playing a character like himself.”

“I'm 'Queen Chante' on #TheSimpsons Nov. 18 at 8PM,” RuPaul captioned on Instagram a photo of her animated character on the show. “So excited about this!”

Raja said that being asked to be on The Simpsons was an honor.

“I am so proud to announce my cameo on #TheSimpsons!” Raja wrote on Instagram. “I can't described how honored I am to have been asked to do this episode airing November 18, with special guest @rupaulofficial. The best part is...I play myself in a scene with Homer. Tears of joy. The Simpsons was a huge part of my childhood, being asked to be on an episode was surreal and mind blowing, to say the least.”

The episode will air November 18 on Fox.