Jazz Jennings and Caitlyn Jenner have responded to President Donald Trump's reported plan to eliminate transgender recognition.

The proposed policy would require gender recognition based on a person's genitalia at birth, according to a report by The New York Times.

(Related: Trump proposed rule change would “define transgender out of existence.”)

Jennings, the 18-year-old star of TLC's I Am Jazz, underwent gender confirmation surgery in June. She said on Twitter that she's “no afraid.”

(Related: Transgender teen Jazz Jennings calls gender confirmation surgery “like a dream.”)

“Us transgender and gender non-conforming people have been declaring out existence for so long and have only continued to grow stronger in our voices,” Jennings wrote. “If we were ever going to be 'eradicated,' it would've happened long ago.”

Jennings also recorded a short 44-second video in which she expanded on her response.

“That is not happening. We have been declaring our existence for so many years. We're not going to let this administration erase that,” Jennings said in the video. “I was born biologically male but I've known I was a girl my entire life.”

“It's not fair that we keep saying that this is who we are and we are not hurting anyone and yet people try to take away our rights. So, it's not going to happen and I'm not worried about it, because we have been fighting this fight forever and nothing is going to change that,” she added.

Jenner, who came out transgender in 2015, has said that she voted for Trump and is attempting to influence the Republican Party about transgender rights from within.

“The Trump administration has ferociously attacked my community again,” Jenner said. “Just as an FYI, Mr. President – the military is the single largest employer of trans people in the world. This leaked memo is an unacceptable attack on my community. We will not be erased!”

Other transgender celebrities who have spoken out include Laverne Cox, Chaz Bono and Janet Mock.

(Related: Laverne Cox, Cher, Janet Mock, Peppermint react to Trump plan to end trasn recognition.)