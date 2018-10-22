Laverne Cox, Janet Mock and Peppermint are among the transgender celebrities responding to a report that the Trump administration plans to eliminate transgender recognition.

The proposed policy would require gender recognition based on a person's genitalia at birth, according to a report by The New York Times.

(Related: Trump proposed rule change would “define transgender out of existence.”)

“I woke up this this,” RuPaul's Drag Race alum Peppermint tweeted. “I'm honestly terrified. Basically TRUMP asked every gov agency [to] define sex as only man or woman NOT Changeable.”

Cher, whose son, Chaz Bono, is transgender messaged: “THIS IS 'HIS CODE' 4...MAKE THEM DISAPPEAR.”

Bono added: “I can't begin to express the rage I feel toward an administration that is trying to redefine me out of existence.”

“We must not give up the fight,” Laverne Cox wrote. “But in the face of this affront on my existence and the existence of my community I choose love not fear. We exist and always have.”

Author-activist Janet Mock said on Twitter: “They can try all they want, but they cannot erase us.”