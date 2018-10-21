In an interview with Ad Week, daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres said that she received several threats after she came out gay in 1997, including a bomb threat.

“When I came out, I had death threats and there was a bomb threat, but they misjudged the time of the taping,” DeGeneres told the outlet. “We had already finished, and thank God.”

In 1997, DeGeneres came out gay on the cover of Time magazine, coinciding with the coming out of the character she played on her ABC sitcom Ellen, the first openly lesbian character on network television. ABC canceled Ellen the following year. CBS canceled DeGeneres' The Ellen Show after airing only 8 episodes of the sitcom.

DeGeneres said that she never thought her show would be canceled over her coming out.

“I knew there would be people that didn’t like it, but I didn’t realize my show would be canceled,” she said. “I just thought, ‘It’s going to be interesting.'”

“The last season we did was a great season, and unfortunately nobody saw it because it was not advertised. It was purposely not advertised by ABC and Disney because they just wanted to hold their hands up to advertisers and say we’re not promoting it, we’re not doing this. And I get it. It’s a business, and I understand that. And so everybody had their reasons, and unfortunately, I was just blindsided,” she added.