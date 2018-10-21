Television personality and Queer Eye alum Carson Kressley has expanded on remarks about the revised version of Queer Eye.

Kressley, who currently appears as a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race, was one of Queer Eye's original Fab Five. The reality show ran for 5 seasons on Bravo, ending in 2007.

Last year, Netflix released a reimagined version of the show with a new cast. Queer Eye is currently filming its third season in Kansas City, Missouri. The new show features Antoni Porowski (food and wine), Tan France (fashion), Karamo Brown (culture), Bobby Berk (design) and Jonathan Van Ness (grooming).

In August, after the reboot was nominated for an Emmy, Kressley said that “it was a little more groundbreaking when we won an Emmy in 2004.”

Speaking with the Daily Mail Australia, Kressley said that the comment wasn't “intended to be a swipe at all.”

“The question was posed in a way that maybe it wasn't as groundbreaking and I agreed that at the time there just weren't as many openly gay people in television,” Kressley said.

“In that way, maybe ours was more progressive. But certainly theirs is trailblazing in a whole new different way.”

“[The comment] was never intended to be derogatory in any way.”

“I'm very proud of them and the brand that's still very much affiliated with that and, of course, I want them to do well. That show has always been about looking at things from a different point of view and I think they're doing a great job carrying the torch forward,” he said.

Kressley added that “representation is still important and there's a lot more room for diversity in film and television and most media I think.”

Kressley currently appears on Bravo's home renovation series Get a Room with Carson & Thom with fellow Queer Eye alum Thom Filicia.

