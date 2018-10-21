Delta has suspended a flight attendant
for having sex with gay porn star Austin Wolf mid-flight in the
plane's bathroom.
According to the
Daily
Mail, Delta took action after Wolf posted two four-minute
clips of the encounter online. The videos have since been removed.
An unnamed source at Delta called the
tryst “stupid.”
“If the two guys had gone into the
stall, done their thing and discreetly left it at that, maybe he
would have gotten away with it,” the source told the Daily Mail.
“But when the clips were posted online it spread around the
airline like wildfire. Someone even put together a meme along the
lines of this man's career going down the toilet. It was such a
stupid thing to do – and then to have it posted online, the poor
guy must be mortified.”
Delta responded: “This video does not
reflect the standards of professionalism expected of our employees
while representing the Delta brand or traveling as passengers on
Delta aircraft. We have suspended the employee and are conducing a
full investigation.”
The employee reportedly was unaware
that he was being filmed. He said, “I just want to be left alone,
please. I'm just trying to get my life back on track.”