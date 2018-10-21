Delta has suspended a flight attendant for having sex with gay porn star Austin Wolf mid-flight in the plane's bathroom.

According to the Daily Mail, Delta took action after Wolf posted two four-minute clips of the encounter online. The videos have since been removed.

An unnamed source at Delta called the tryst “stupid.”

“If the two guys had gone into the stall, done their thing and discreetly left it at that, maybe he would have gotten away with it,” the source told the Daily Mail. “But when the clips were posted online it spread around the airline like wildfire. Someone even put together a meme along the lines of this man's career going down the toilet. It was such a stupid thing to do – and then to have it posted online, the poor guy must be mortified.”

Delta responded: “This video does not reflect the standards of professionalism expected of our employees while representing the Delta brand or traveling as passengers on Delta aircraft. We have suspended the employee and are conducing a full investigation.”

The employee reportedly was unaware that he was being filmed. He said, “I just want to be left alone, please. I'm just trying to get my life back on track.”