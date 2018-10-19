According to a report released Thursday
from LGBTQ Victory Fund, LGBT candidates ran for office in every
state this election cycle, a first in U.S. history.
At least 618 LGBT candidates ran for
office this year, with at least 399 advancing to the general
election.
“LGBTQ candidates are running for
office in unprecedented numbers and in every state in the nation –
and it is already inspiring more LGBTQ people to run in the near
future,” said Mayor Annise Parker, President & CEO of LGBTQ
Victory Fund. “This rainbow wave of candidates is certainly
concentrated in blue states and districts, but LGBTQ leaders in
conservative parts of the nation are standing up and determined to
become public servants while remaining true to who they are. The
struggles and experiences of LGBTQ candidates provide a unique
perspective that makes them authentic, values-driven leaders, and it
is increasingly resonating with voters.”
Mississippi and South Dakota, which
currently have zero openly LGBT elected officials, had the lowest
number of out candidates running in 2018, with just one per state.
The states with the largest numbers of
out candidates were California (81), Texas (61) and Florida (28).
“Texas is an outlier,” the
group said in announcing its findings. “Despite having
relatively few openly LGBTQ elected officials serving given the
state's population, it saw a surge in openly LGBTQ candidates running
this year.”
Five states – Alabama, Arkansas,
Connecticut, Texas and West Virginia – and U.S. territory Guam
could at least double the number of out LGBT elected officials in
November.
The Victory Fund endorsed 272 openly
LGBT candidates in 2018, with 226 of those candidates on the ballot
in November.