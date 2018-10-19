According to a report released Thursday from LGBTQ Victory Fund, LGBT candidates ran for office in every state this election cycle, a first in U.S. history.

At least 618 LGBT candidates ran for office this year, with at least 399 advancing to the general election.

“LGBTQ candidates are running for office in unprecedented numbers and in every state in the nation – and it is already inspiring more LGBTQ people to run in the near future,” said Mayor Annise Parker, President & CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund. “This rainbow wave of candidates is certainly concentrated in blue states and districts, but LGBTQ leaders in conservative parts of the nation are standing up and determined to become public servants while remaining true to who they are. The struggles and experiences of LGBTQ candidates provide a unique perspective that makes them authentic, values-driven leaders, and it is increasingly resonating with voters.”

Mississippi and South Dakota, which currently have zero openly LGBT elected officials, had the lowest number of out candidates running in 2018, with just one per state.

The states with the largest numbers of out candidates were California (81), Texas (61) and Florida (28).

“Texas is an outlier,” the group said in announcing its findings. “Despite having relatively few openly LGBTQ elected officials serving given the state's population, it saw a surge in openly LGBTQ candidates running this year.”

Five states – Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Texas and West Virginia – and U.S. territory Guam could at least double the number of out LGBT elected officials in November.

The Victory Fund endorsed 272 openly LGBT candidates in 2018, with 226 of those candidates on the ballot in November.