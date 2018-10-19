The Family Research Council (FRC) on
Thursday prayed for elected officials who back therapies that attempt
to alter the sexual orientation and gender identity of lesbian, gay,
bisexual and transgender people, and oppose marriage rights for gay
and lesbian couples.
Such therapies go by names such as
“conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy” or “ex-gay
therapy.”
“We must resist politicians who
advocate for adults and/or children to be prohibited from seeking
psychological and spiritual help when they suffer from unwanted
same-sex attraction or gender confusion,” the group wrote on its
website. “Such are combatants on the front lines of the culture of
death. We must support true advocates of the family who will boldly
oppose every initiative across America that fosters sexual
revolution, undermines God’s laws pertaining to marriage, and
undermines parents’ authority to guide and educate their children
according to their faith.”
“God, as we draw near Election Day,
please guide all Americans, but especially your people, to vote for
men and women who will lead our cities, counties, states, and nation
in a way that is pleasing to you and that will bring blessing to Your
people, our nation, and all the nations,” FRC added.
The prayer comes as lawmakers
increasingly seek to ban such therapies. California in 2012 became
the first state to prohibit conversion therapy to minors. Since
then, 14 states, the District of Columbia and numerous cities and
municipalities have followed California's lead.
(Related: Lakewood,
Ohio OKs “ex-gay” therapy ban bill.)
The Family Research Council, which has
close ties to President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, has
been labeled a “hate group” by the Southern Poverty Law Center
(SPLC) over its anti-LGBT rhetoric.