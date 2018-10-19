The Family Research Council (FRC) on Thursday prayed for elected officials who back therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation and gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people, and oppose marriage rights for gay and lesbian couples.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy” or “ex-gay therapy.”

“We must resist politicians who advocate for adults and/or children to be prohibited from seeking psychological and spiritual help when they suffer from unwanted same-sex attraction or gender confusion,” the group wrote on its website. “Such are combatants on the front lines of the culture of death. We must support true advocates of the family who will boldly oppose every initiative across America that fosters sexual revolution, undermines God’s laws pertaining to marriage, and undermines parents’ authority to guide and educate their children according to their faith.”

“God, as we draw near Election Day, please guide all Americans, but especially your people, to vote for men and women who will lead our cities, counties, states, and nation in a way that is pleasing to you and that will bring blessing to Your people, our nation, and all the nations,” FRC added.

The prayer comes as lawmakers increasingly seek to ban such therapies. California in 2012 became the first state to prohibit conversion therapy to minors. Since then, 14 states, the District of Columbia and numerous cities and municipalities have followed California's lead.

The Family Research Council, which has close ties to President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, has been labeled a “hate group” by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) over its anti-LGBT rhetoric.