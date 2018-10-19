British actress Emma Watson has voiced her support for transgender rights.

The 28-year-old Watson is best known for playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film franchise.

Watson posted a photo of herself on social media wearing a t-shirt that read “Trans Rights are Human Rights.” She tagged LGBT and transgender rights groups in her posts.

The post comes as advocates in the UK are calling on the government to revise a law that allows transgender people to legally change their gender to include nonbinary identities. They also want the law to be updated to allow people to change their legal gender without medical approval.

In 2014, the Ms. Foundation for Women named Watson its Feminist Celebrity after she gave a speech at the UN in New York City calling on men to advocate for gender equality. She has continued her advocacy on gender equality.