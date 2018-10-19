British actress Emma Watson has voiced
her support for transgender rights.
The 28-year-old Watson is best known
for playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film
franchise.
Watson posted a photo of herself on
social media wearing a t-shirt that read “Trans Rights are Human
Rights.” She tagged LGBT and transgender rights groups in her
posts.
The post comes as advocates in the UK
are calling on the government to revise a law that allows transgender
people to legally change their gender to include nonbinary
identities. They also want the law to be updated to allow people to
change their legal gender without medical approval.
In 2014, the Ms. Foundation for Women
named Watson its Feminist Celebrity after she gave a speech at the UN
in New York City calling on men to advocate for gender equality. She
has continued her advocacy on gender equality.