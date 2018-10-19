Adam Lambert, Britney Spears, Ellen
DeGeneres and Adam Rippon were among the celebrities supporting
Thursday's Spirit Day.
Spirit Day supports efforts to combat
the bullying of LGBT teens. Supporters were encouraged to wear
purple on Thursday. Since its inception in 2010, GLAAD has played a
prominent role in promoting Spirit Day.
At a Spirit Day fundraiser organized by
songwriter Justin Tranter, Nick Jonas and Imagine Dragons frontman
Dan Reynolds each donated $50,000 to GLAAD. Actor Darren Criss
(Glee) pledged $5,000, according to Variety.
Britney Spears was GLAAD's surprise
guest at its Spirit Day rally in Las Vegas held outside the T-Mobile
Arena.
Out singer Adam Lambert helped raise
money for GLAAD on social media.
“In honor of #SpiritDay, I'm raising
money for @GLAAD!!” he tweeted. “Join me in taking a stand
against LGBTQ bullying and supporting inclusion [purple heart emoji]
Don't forget to go purple today too!!”
“Rocking purple today for
#SpiritDay,” out figure skater Adam Rippon tweeted. “When we
stand up for one another we are our best.”
Daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres
messaged: “It's #SpiritDay. Let me see your purple.”
Other celebrities who offered their
support included Sara Ramirez, Mariah Carey, Sia, Barbra Streisand,
Ava Du Vernay, Eric McCormack, Sterling K. Brown, and the cast and
crew of Queer Eye.
Numerous companies, television shows
and sports teams touted the campaign's “stand against bullying”
message, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, Washington Nationals,
Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, CNBC, NBA, Kellogg's, Times Square,
Wells Fargo, Thomson Reuters, Target, Hilton Hotels, The Talk,
Good Morning America, Instinct, Grey's Anatomy,
and The Elvis Duran Show.
California Senators Kamala Harris and
Dianne Feinstein were among the politicians who joined Thursday's
campaign.