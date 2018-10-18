Speaking Tuesday at an event, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from San Francisco, promised to make passage of an LGBT protections bill a top priority if Democrats retake control of the House.

Pelosi made her remarks at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. She said that passage of the Equality Act was personal for her.

“It isn’t in our ‘For The People’ agenda because it doesn’t get that specific, but there’s one more because it’s personal for me that I really want to do, and it’s called the Equality Act,” Pelosi said. “The Equality Act expands ending discrimination against LGBTQ people and women and adding that to the Civil Rights Act.”

First introduced in 2015, the Equality Act seeks to prohibit anti-LGBT discrimination in seven key areas, including credit, education, employment, federal funding, housing, jury service and public accommodations, by effectively expanding the Civil Rights Act, originally approved in 1964.

Drew Hammill, a spokesperson for Pelosi, told the Washington Blade that passage of the Equality Act would be a “top priority.”

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, called the need for federal LGBT protections “critical.”

“Discrimination is a real and persistent problem for far too many LGBTQ Americans, and more than 50 percent of LGBTQ Americans live in states that lack LGBTQ-inclusive statewide protections,” said Stephen Peters, an HRC spokesperson. “It’s imperative that Congress end this patchwork of protections by passing the Equality Act – crucially important federal legislation that would finally add clear, comprehensive non-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people to our nation’s civil rights laws.”