Comedian-actor Lea DeLaria doesn't want to be called a “lesbian woman.”

When comedian Jay Leno introduced DeLaria as a “lesbian woman” at the exclusive Hudson River Park Gala, DeLaria corrected him.

“You don't have to say lesbian woman,” DeLaria shouted from the audience. “It's implied.”

When Leno used the phrase a second time, DeLaria responded: “I am not a lesbian! I am a dyke! Get it right. I don't do that alphabet, LGBTQ thing. By the time you get to all of those letters, the parade is over.”

The 60-year-old DeLaria, who is best know for playing inmate Carrie “Big Boo” Black on the Netflix dramedy Orange is the New Black, has previously said she prefers the term queer.

“Part of me believes that this inclusivity of calling us the LGBTQQTY – whatever – LMNOP tends to stress our differences, and that's why I refuse to do it. I say queer. Queer is everybody,” she said in a 2016 interview.