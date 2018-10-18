Comedian-actor Lea DeLaria doesn't want
to be called a “lesbian woman.”
When comedian Jay Leno introduced
DeLaria as a “lesbian woman” at the exclusive Hudson River Park
Gala, DeLaria corrected him.
“You don't have to say lesbian
woman,” DeLaria shouted from the audience. “It's implied.”
When Leno used the phrase a second
time, DeLaria
responded: “I am not a lesbian! I am a dyke! Get it right. I
don't do that alphabet, LGBTQ thing. By the time you get to all of
those letters, the parade is over.”
The 60-year-old DeLaria, who is best
know for playing inmate Carrie “Big Boo” Black on the Netflix
dramedy Orange is the New Black, has previously said she
prefers the term queer.
“Part of me believes that this
inclusivity of calling us the LGBTQQTY – whatever – LMNOP tends
to stress our differences, and that's why I refuse to do it. I say
queer. Queer is everybody,” she
said in a 2016 interview.