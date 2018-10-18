At a recent screening of Boy Erased, several LGBT personalities spoke about the film's impact.

Based on Garrard Conley's 2016 book Boy Erased: A Memoir of Identity, Faith and Family, Boy Erased stars Lucas Hedges as Jared, a college student who is sent to an “ex-gay” camp after he is outed to his conservative parents, played in the film by Nicole Kidman and Russell Crow. The film opens on November 2.

Conley told The Advocate that the first step to ending therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBT people is creating an awareness of the problem.

“We're just hoping to, like, bring this into national consciousness so that it's actually, you know, no one's shocked to hear that there were 70,000 Americans in conversion therapy,” Conley said. “And no one should be shocked that it's still going on. That's the first step [to ending the practice].”

Activist Jacob Tobia, host of the MSNBC television series Queer 2.0, called such therapies “abuse.”

“It's institutions that abuse young people and teach them that they are not worthwhile when they are beautiful and perfect exactly as they are,” Tobia said, adding that he hopes for a “swift” end to the practice.

Kit Williamson and his husband John Halbach also attended the screening. Williamson is known for creating, writing, directing and starring in the dark comedy series EastSiders. Halbach also appears in the show.

“I think it's so important that we have stories like this represented on the scale that this is representing them,” Williamson said. “So many people are going to see this, and understand conversion therapy in a new way, and the impact that it has on people's lives.”