In a recent interview with UK LGBT
glossy Attitude, Anthony Rapp and Wilson Cruz talked about
their onscreen romance on the upcoming second season of CBS All
Access' Star Trek: Discovery.
In the sci-fi show's first season, Cruz
played Dr. Hugh Culber, the boyfriend of anastromycologist Lieutenant
Paul Stamets, played by Anthony Rapp – the franchise's first openly
gay television characters. Cruz and Rapp are openly gay.
Fans of the show Criticized Culber's
untimely demise in the show's first season.
When asked whether LGBT fans of the
show should be worried there won't be representation in season two,
both actors insisted their characters are very much present.
“I can promise you that he really did
have to go through that in order for us to tell the story that we’re
about to tell you,” Cruz
said. “We don’t dismiss it. We don’t act as if it didn’t
happen. We extrapolate it in a very real way. We extend the story.
And there are consequences. There’s a price to pay. But it’s a
really exciting way of learning about this character. Honestly, after
doing it I feel like we couldn’t have given a more satisfying
answer to the question.”
“I think it's safe to say that we
actually get to meet Culber in a real way,” he added. “We got to
see him through the lens of this relationship last season, but I
think this season we really get to know him on a personal level and
flesh him out, so to speak.”
“To me, one of the things I love is
that there’s a real palpable sense that we’re very different but
really allow each other to be who we are,” Rapp said. “I think
that’s a really adult relationship. In this, things as they unfold,
I think we continue to peel back who we are.”
Star Trek: Discovery returns in
January.