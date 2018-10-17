Singer-songwriter Daya on Friday
announced on Instagram that she's bisexual.
The 19-year-old Daya, given name Grace
Martine Tandon, came out a day after National Coming Out Day.
“one day
late but happy 1st national coming out day to me!” Daya wrote.
“what a crazy thing! all i gotta say is follow your gut and don’t
feel like you owe any sort of explanation to anyone. your sexuality
is yours only so build with it at a pace that works for you.”
“i’m proud to be a bisexual member
of the LGBTQ community with a girl i love who makes me feel more like
me every day. the support has been beyond and though it wasn’t
always easy i also recognize how privileged i am to have had so much
of it, so i especially wanna be there for those of u who aren’t
surrounded by the most accepting family/friends/communities. stay
authentic, talk thru it with people u trust, know you’re loved and
that i’m thinking of u. thats my long post of the month love yall
be gay be free be wild n love lots xo,” she added.
Daya is rumored to be in a relationship
with photographer Clyde Munroe.
In 2016, Daya, who grew up in
Pittsburgh, performed at LA Pride. She's also been a strong ally of
the LGBT community.