Transgender actresses Daniela Vega and
Jen Richards have joined the cast of Netflix's upcoming drama
Armistead Maupin's Tales of the City.
According
to IndieWire,
Richards will portray a young Anna Madrigal, the transgender
character originally portrayed by Olympia Dukakis, who is returning
to reprise her role.
Vega, the star of the Oscar-winning
film A Fantastic Woman, will play a friend of young Anna
Madrigal.
Netflix is expected to premiere the
10-episode limited series revival next year.
Armistead Maupin began writing Tales
of the City in the mid 70s as a newspaper serial. The stories
were later reworked into a series of books. Maupin's fist novel,
Tales of the City, was published in 1978. Eight more books
followed, ending with The Days of Anna Madrigal in 2014. The
first three novels in the series have been adapted into three
television miniseries starring Dukakis as Anna Madrigal and Laura
Linney as Mary Ann Singleton.
The Netflix installment will be set in
present day San Francisco as Mary Ann returns to the boarding house
run by Anna at 28 Barbary Lane. The premise appears to follow
Maupin's eighth novel in the series, Mary Ann in Autumn.
Earlier this year, it was announced
that out actress Ellen Page would play Mary Ann's daughter, Shawna.
Other additions to the cast announced
by Netflix include RuPaul's Drag Race's Caldwell Tidicue (Bob
the Drag Queen), Looking's Murray Bartlett and Matthew Risch,
and Paul Gross, who will return to reprise his role as Brian.