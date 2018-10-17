Transgender actresses Daniela Vega and Jen Richards have joined the cast of Netflix's upcoming drama Armistead Maupin's Tales of the City.

According to IndieWire, Richards will portray a young Anna Madrigal, the transgender character originally portrayed by Olympia Dukakis, who is returning to reprise her role.

Vega, the star of the Oscar-winning film A Fantastic Woman, will play a friend of young Anna Madrigal.

Netflix is expected to premiere the 10-episode limited series revival next year.

Armistead Maupin began writing Tales of the City in the mid 70s as a newspaper serial. The stories were later reworked into a series of books. Maupin's fist novel, Tales of the City, was published in 1978. Eight more books followed, ending with The Days of Anna Madrigal in 2014. The first three novels in the series have been adapted into three television miniseries starring Dukakis as Anna Madrigal and Laura Linney as Mary Ann Singleton.

The Netflix installment will be set in present day San Francisco as Mary Ann returns to the boarding house run by Anna at 28 Barbary Lane. The premise appears to follow Maupin's eighth novel in the series, Mary Ann in Autumn.

Earlier this year, it was announced that out actress Ellen Page would play Mary Ann's daughter, Shawna.

Other additions to the cast announced by Netflix include RuPaul's Drag Race's Caldwell Tidicue (Bob the Drag Queen), Looking's Murray Bartlett and Matthew Risch, and Paul Gross, who will return to reprise his role as Brian.