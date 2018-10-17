Transgender teen Jazz Jennings, the star of TLC's I Am Jazz, was profiled on ABC News' Nightline as she underwent gender confirmation surgery.

Jennings, 18, had the surgery in June.

“When I was 2 years old, I went up to my mom and asked her, 'When is the good fairy going to come with her magic wand and change my penis into a vagina?” Jennings told Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang.

“It was like a dream,” she said of the surgery. “This is a moment that I had always envisioned and just experiencing it was so surreal. I was like I can't believe this is happening.”

She said that going on hormone blockers when she was 11 lead to complications.

“Being on the blockers is something that I don't regret at all,” Jennings said. “But the only, you know, downside to it was that I didn't have enough growth down below. So there wasn't enough tissue to work with when it came to the surgery. And it was very challenging to find a doctor, a surgeon who was willing to perform the operation on me just 'cause I'm such a difficult case.”

Jennings said that doctors used a new technique to create “a patchwork vagina, Franken-vagina.”

“So yeah, as long as it's functional, that's all that matters,” Jennings said. “And I want it to look somewhat pretty, just 'cause it's my body.”

“This is really the last thing that will validate my identity as a woman. There is nothing else after this. I just get to be myself, be in the body that I've always wanted. And then I can live my life as just Jazz,” she added.

The fifth season of I Am Jazz, premiering Tuesday, January 1, will document Jennings' final journey.