President Donald Trump has nominated an
openly gay judge to the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.
According to The Washington Blade,
Patrick Bumatay, a federal prosecutor, is among a group of 18
nominees, some of which are being named to judgeships.
If confirmed to the post by the Senate,
Bumatay would become the second openly gay person appointed to the
federal appeals court.
“Patrick would make an excellent
addition to the court,” said
Gregory Angelo, president of Log Cabin Republicans. “The
historic nature of his nomination as an openly gay man adds an
additional layer of prestige to what by all counts is an exceptional
career in law.”
In 2013, former President Barack Obama
nominated Todd Hughes, making him the first openly gay judge to serve
on a federal appeals court. He is currently the highest ranking
openly gay federal judge.
Bumatay is Trump's second openly gay
judicial nominee. His first was Mary Rowland, who has yet to be
confirmed by the Senate.
Many of Trump's 140 judicial nominees
are opposed to LGBT rights. Bumatay, on the other hand, is a member
of the Tom Homann LGBT Law Association, which seeks to advance LGBT
issues in California, according to his White House bio.