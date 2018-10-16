President Donald Trump has nominated an openly gay judge to the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

According to The Washington Blade, Patrick Bumatay, a federal prosecutor, is among a group of 18 nominees, some of which are being named to judgeships.

If confirmed to the post by the Senate, Bumatay would become the second openly gay person appointed to the federal appeals court.

“Patrick would make an excellent addition to the court,” said Gregory Angelo, president of Log Cabin Republicans. “The historic nature of his nomination as an openly gay man adds an additional layer of prestige to what by all counts is an exceptional career in law.”

In 2013, former President Barack Obama nominated Todd Hughes, making him the first openly gay judge to serve on a federal appeals court. He is currently the highest ranking openly gay federal judge.

Bumatay is Trump's second openly gay judicial nominee. His first was Mary Rowland, who has yet to be confirmed by the Senate.

Many of Trump's 140 judicial nominees are opposed to LGBT rights. Bumatay, on the other hand, is a member of the Tom Homann LGBT Law Association, which seeks to advance LGBT issues in California, according to his White House bio.