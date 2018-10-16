Out singer-songwriter Michael Blume is
the latest artist to join the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Equality
Rocks campaign.
“Equality Rocks is a public
engagement campaign featuring prominent musicians – both American
and international – who support lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender
and queer equality,” the campaign's
website states.
Earlier this year, Blume released his
second EP Cynicism & Sincerity, which includes five
singles. On the track “R U Mad,” Blume is joined by RuPaul's
Drag Race season 9 contestants Shea Coulee and Peppermint.
“Ultimately I believe in the
opportunity and the right for every single human on Earth of all
colors, all background, all identities, all places to write their own
story, to be exactly who they want to be,” Blume said in a video
released Monday. “The fact that each one of us is so unique is the
reason I make art, the reason I believe in humanity, and it’s the
reason I believe in love, and I believe that music and art can come
together and help everyone realize just how important and different
each of us are.”
“The work HRC is doing is literally
life-saving,” he added.
Other artists who have joined the
campaign include Jussie Smollett, Hayley Kiyoko, Wilson Phillips,
Portugal The Man, A Great Big World, Megan Hilty, Daya, Brendon Urie,
MUNA, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Neon Trees, Florence and the Machine,
Phoenix, Sara Bareilles, Tegan and Sara, Sleater-Kinney and Animal
Collective.