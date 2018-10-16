Out singer-songwriter Michael Blume is the latest artist to join the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Equality Rocks campaign.

“Equality Rocks is a public engagement campaign featuring prominent musicians – both American and international – who support lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer equality,” the campaign's website states.

Earlier this year, Blume released his second EP Cynicism & Sincerity, which includes five singles. On the track “R U Mad,” Blume is joined by RuPaul's Drag Race season 9 contestants Shea Coulee and Peppermint.

“Ultimately I believe in the opportunity and the right for every single human on Earth of all colors, all background, all identities, all places to write their own story, to be exactly who they want to be,” Blume said in a video released Monday. “The fact that each one of us is so unique is the reason I make art, the reason I believe in humanity, and it’s the reason I believe in love, and I believe that music and art can come together and help everyone realize just how important and different each of us are.”

“The work HRC is doing is literally life-saving,” he added.

Other artists who have joined the campaign include Jussie Smollett, Hayley Kiyoko, Wilson Phillips, Portugal The Man, A Great Big World, Megan Hilty, Daya, Brendon Urie, MUNA, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Neon Trees, Florence and the Machine, Phoenix, Sara Bareilles, Tegan and Sara, Sleater-Kinney and Animal Collective.