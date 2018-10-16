Lakewood, a suburb located on
Cleveland's west side, on Monday approved an ordinance that bans
therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender
identity of LGBT youth.
Such therapies go by names such as
“conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy” or “ex-gay
therapy.”
According to ABC affiliate News
5, Lakewood City Council unanimously approved the measure, which
was introduced by Councilman Dan O'Malley.
Lakewood, which boasts a large LGBT
population and is known for its progressive values, is the sixth Ohio
city to approve such an ordiance behind Cincinnati, Columbus, Toledo,
Dayton and Athens.
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the
nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, cheered the news.
“No child should be subjected to
unconscionable abuse that is so-called 'conversion therapy,'” said
HRC Ohio State Director Shawn Copeland. “That’s why this debunked
and discredited practice has been condemned by every major medical
and mental health organization, and why 15 states and Washington,
D.C. have taken action to protect minors from conversion therapy. We
thank Councilman Dan O'Malley and the entire Lakewood City Council
for their leadership on this issue, and hope it can help fuel the
momentum we are seeing nationwide as lawmakers work to pass
legislation protecting LGBTQ youth.”