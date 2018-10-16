Lakewood, a suburb located on Cleveland's west side, on Monday approved an ordinance that bans therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBT youth.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy” or “ex-gay therapy.”

According to ABC affiliate News 5, Lakewood City Council unanimously approved the measure, which was introduced by Councilman Dan O'Malley.

Lakewood, which boasts a large LGBT population and is known for its progressive values, is the sixth Ohio city to approve such an ordiance behind Cincinnati, Columbus, Toledo, Dayton and Athens.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, cheered the news.

“No child should be subjected to unconscionable abuse that is so-called 'conversion therapy,'” said HRC Ohio State Director Shawn Copeland. “That’s why this debunked and discredited practice has been condemned by every major medical and mental health organization, and why 15 states and Washington, D.C. have taken action to protect minors from conversion therapy. We thank Councilman Dan O'Malley and the entire Lakewood City Council for their leadership on this issue, and hope it can help fuel the momentum we are seeing nationwide as lawmakers work to pass legislation protecting LGBTQ youth.”