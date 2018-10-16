Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, a Democrat, marched in Sunday's Atlanta Pride, making her the first gubernatorial candidate in Georgia's history to do so.

“I think Pride is an important statement about the fact that Georgia welcomes every one and I want to be the leader of every person, including the LGBTQ community,” Abrams told NBC affiliate WSAV as she participated in the parade. “The atmosphere is incredible. Thousands of Georgians of every race, of every description all standing together with pride with the LGBTQ community.”

“And I'm proud to be an ally,” she added.

If elected in November, Abrams, a former Georgia House minority leader, would become the first African-American woman elected governor in the United States. She defeated former state Rep. Stacey Evans to win the Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nomination in May.

Abrams also attended last year's celebration.

Despite saying he would sign a bill that critics say would allow businesses to discriminate against the LGBT community, Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, Abrams' GOP opponent, received the endorsement of the Log Cabin Republicans, a decision which was widely criticized.

According to a Public Policy Polling survey, Abrams and Kemp are each polling at 46 percent, with 7 percent of respondents undecided.