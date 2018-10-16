Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey
Abrams, a Democrat, marched in Sunday's Atlanta Pride, making her the
first gubernatorial candidate in Georgia's history to do so.
“I think Pride is an important
statement about the fact that Georgia welcomes every one and I want
to be the leader of every person, including the LGBTQ community,”
Abrams told NBC affiliate WSAV as she participated in the parade.
“The atmosphere is incredible. Thousands of Georgians of every
race, of every description all standing together with pride with the
LGBTQ community.”
“And I'm proud to be an ally,” she
added.
If elected in November, Abrams, a
former Georgia House minority leader, would become the first
African-American woman elected governor in the United States. She
defeated former state Rep. Stacey Evans to win the Georgia Democratic
gubernatorial nomination in May.
Abrams also attended last year's
celebration.
Despite saying he would sign a bill
that critics say would allow businesses to discriminate against the
LGBT community, Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, Abrams' GOP
opponent, received the endorsement of the Log Cabin Republicans, a
decision which was widely criticized.
According to a Public Policy Polling
survey, Abrams and Kemp are each polling at 46 percent, with 7
percent of respondents undecided.