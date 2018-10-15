Florida State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, a Democrat from Orlando, got engaged Saturday at Disney World.

His long-time partner, Jerick Mediavilla, proposed as the two shared the stage during an Orlando Come Out With Pride rally.

Mediavilla was called to the stage of the Walt Disney Amphitheater to recognize his birthday. Once there, he quickly pivoted to proposing to his boyfriend.

“Well, you know what you do on birthdays, right? You eat cake, you celebrate, and you ask for your gift, right? Right? I am about to ask for my present,” Mediavilla told the crowd as he got down on one knee and produced an engagement ring.

“My amazing partner Jerick Mediavilla proposed to me in front of thousands at @OrlandoPride!” Guillermo Smith said in a tweet. “I couldn't be happier to have the freedom to marry the man of my dreams. I love you, @Boricuizzi! TY to all who kept me in the dark to surprise me! #LoveWins.”

According to Florida Politics, Mediavilla worked with Pride organizers since June to pull off his surprise engagement.

As a freshman lawmaker, Guillermo Smith has championed LGBT rights and been a staunch advocate for survivors and families of the victims of the Pulse shooting.