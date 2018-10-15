The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) on Saturday honored YouTuber Tyler Oakley with its Visibility Award.

Oakley was honored at the 29th Annual HRC Twin Cities Dinner held at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

The HRC Visibility Award “recognizes the outstanding efforts of those who use their talent and visibility to help better the lives of LGBTQ people.”

“Tonight, HRC was honored to present @TylerOakley with the Visibility Award,” HRC captioned a photo on Instagram of Oakley at the event. “By living his truth, Tyler has used his platform to open up the eyes, hearts and minds of people around the globe. We are honored to call him a member of the HRC family.”

Oakley, 29, posted his first video in 2007, while attending Michigan State University. His channel has more than 7.6 million subscribers. He routinely posts material on topics such as LGBT rights, queer politics and LGBT youth.

Also honored on Saturday was City Councilor Andrea Jenkins, who received the group's Brian Coyle Award. Jenkins became the first African-American transgender woman to be elected to public office in the United States when she joined the Minneapolis City Council in January.

In 2015, GLAAD honored Oakley at its Gala San Francisco, where he received the group's Davidson/Valentini Award.