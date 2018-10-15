The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) on
Saturday honored YouTuber Tyler Oakley with its Visibility Award.
Oakley was honored at the 29th
Annual HRC Twin Cities Dinner held at the Minneapolis Convention
Center.
The HRC Visibility Award “recognizes
the outstanding efforts of those who use their talent and visibility
to help better the lives of LGBTQ people.”
“Tonight, HRC was honored to present
@TylerOakley with the Visibility Award,” HRC captioned a photo on
Instagram of Oakley at the event. “By living his truth, Tyler has
used his platform to open up the eyes, hearts and minds of people
around the globe. We are honored to call him a member of the HRC
family.”
Oakley, 29, posted his first video in
2007, while attending Michigan State University. His channel has
more than 7.6 million subscribers. He routinely posts material on
topics such as LGBT rights, queer politics and LGBT youth.
Also honored on Saturday was City
Councilor Andrea Jenkins, who received the group's Brian Coyle Award.
Jenkins became the first African-American transgender woman to be
elected to public office in the United States when she joined the
Minneapolis City Council in January.
In 2015, GLAAD honored Oakley at its
Gala San Francisco, where he received the group's Davidson/Valentini
Award.