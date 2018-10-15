In an interview with UK LGBT glossy Attitude, out figure skater Adam Rippon said that he and his boyfriend were called “faggots” in New York City.

Rippon, the first openly gay U.S. male athlete to medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, said that he and boyfriend Jussi-Pekka Kajaala were verbally abused as they walked in New York City holding hands.

“I was walking in New York City and was holding my boyfriend's hand,” Rippon said. “Some guy came up to us and said, 'I hate faggots,' then ran away. I just said, 'That's so sad that somebody would still want to do that.'”

The 28-year-old Rippon added that he also suffered homophobic abuse on Twitter while competing at the Winter Olympics.

“When I was at the Olympics, and this shouldn't be the case, but every time I got a tweet or a message that had an American flag in their name, I was always hesitant because it was almost always a nasty Trump supporter,” Rippon said. "It was always somebody who had something bad to say about me, which is awful because I was representing their country at the Olympics and I don't even want to open a message that has my own country's flag.”

"It was always something nasty and it was always something homophobic, but it doesn't bother me because I'm very comfortable and very confident with who I am, and they're not,” he added.

Attitude recently honored Rippon with its Sport Award.