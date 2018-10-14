Luis Sandoval, a correspondent for Univision's Despierta America (Wake Up America), came out gay during a live broadcast on Thursday, National Coming Out Day.

The 37-year-old Sandoval told the show's hosts that it was National Coming Out Day and that he was gay.

“I, Luis Sandoval, am gay. I'm happy. I'm a full person, a respected person. I do not live in the closet, my family knows, my friends know. I have a partner with whom I am happy. And if I cry it's because this moment is very emotional for me,” Sandoval told co-hosts Karla Martinez and Ismael Cala as he fought back tears.

“I'm fine, thank God, but there are many who are not,” he said, referring to LGBT youth who feel “trapped.”

Martinez, whom Sandoval called his “big sister,” gave him a hug and told him that she was proud of him and that his coming out would help others. Cala also offered his support.

As he spoke warmly about his mother's acceptance, Sandoval was surprised by her appearance on the show. He said that his mother supported his decision to come out publicly.

Sandoval said in an Instagram post that he had received overwhelming support and that the last 24 hours of his life had been “spectacular.”