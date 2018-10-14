Luis Sandoval, a correspondent for
Univision's Despierta America (Wake Up America), came
out gay during a live broadcast on Thursday, National Coming Out Day.
The 37-year-old Sandoval told the
show's hosts that it was National Coming Out Day and that he was gay.
“I, Luis Sandoval, am gay. I'm
happy. I'm a full person, a respected person. I do not live in the
closet, my family knows, my friends know. I have a partner with whom
I am happy. And if I cry it's because this moment is very emotional
for me,” Sandoval told co-hosts Karla Martinez and Ismael Cala as
he fought back tears.
“I'm fine, thank God, but there are
many who are not,” he
said, referring to LGBT youth who feel “trapped.”
Martinez, whom Sandoval called his “big
sister,” gave him a hug and told him that she was proud of him and
that his coming out would help others. Cala also offered his
support.
As he spoke warmly about his mother's
acceptance, Sandoval was surprised by her appearance on the show. He
said that his mother supported his decision to come out publicly.
Sandoval said in an Instagram post that
he had received overwhelming support and that the last 24 hours of
his life had been “spectacular.”