In a recent interview with UK LGBT glossy Attitude, actor George Takei said that he had nightmares over sexual assault allegations against him.

In November, 2017, Scott Brunton, a former male model, told The Hollywood Reporter that Takei in 1981 groped him after a night of drinking. He said that he “passed out” in the actor's apartment. “I was coming to and he had my pants down around my ankles and he was groping my crotch and trying to get my underwear off and feeling me up at the same time, trying to get his hands down my underwear,” Brunton said.

The Observer's Shane Snow looked into the claims and concluded that the public and press “got the George Takei assault story wrong.”

The piece notes that Brunton did not accuse Takei of drugging him until two days after his initial claims. A toxicologist disagreed. “To recover so speedily doesn't sound like the actions of a drug,” the expert said.

The Observer also noted inconsistencies in interviews Brunton gave, specially that in later accounts he left out any touching.

In response, Brunton told ABC News that he stands by his claims, saying that all he wants is an apology from Takei.

Speaking with Attitude, Takei, 81, said that the allegations gave him nightmares.

“It was hellish! I had nightmares, I couldn’t sleep," Takei said. "It was torturous, and yet, because of what I said about the #MeToo movement, I’m respecting it and I’m not going to say anything more other than the statement I put out.”

"But I was so disappointed in the press for not vetting it. Just like when we were incarcerated, there were no charges, no trial, no due process, and here, it took one unknown person to accuse me and the press just took that as fact and did nothing about it.”

Takei said that Snow's report restored his faith in the press.

“Snow did it in a very professional way. He talked to the accuser many times He took that information and checked with the toxicologists. Also, he kept changing his story. There were many stories that he changed, so he's quite discredited now,” Takei added.

Attitude recently awarded Takei its Icon Award.