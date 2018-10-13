Singer-songwriter Tom Goss sings the
praises of larger men in his new single Round In All The Right
Places.
In the track, Goss croons: “Those
thighs, they caught my eye. They got that size. Carry me away. And
now I'm woke. Cause you're stole. I'm yours to own, forever and a
day.”
In the video for Round In All The
Right Places, the camera pans over five plus-size men as they
slowly undress.
In an op-ed published on the website of
The Advocate, Goss – who
previously released the track Bears,
in which he chases after larger hairy men – explains his affection
for larger men.
“I am attracted to fat men,” Goss,
37, wrote.
“Not just that – the fat men I am
attracted to are, without a doubt, the most beautiful things I have
ever seen in my life. They are to me more beautiful than any sunset,
landscape or work of art. I am in awe of their beauty, which moves me
and inspires me in ways I never knew possible. But that, of course,
is not 'normal' – we aren’t supposed to find fat people
beautiful, never mind sexy.”
Goss goes on to say that he sees thin
and fit people as beautiful, but laments that grand people “aren't
being showcased in the same positive light.”
“You see, our culture can’t
objectify grand men without also poking fun at them. They can be
beautiful and funny, beautiful and campy, beautiful and quirky –
but never simply beautiful. They are comedians and foils, villains
and sidekicks, but never beautiful and sexy in an honest and serious
light. I believe that If we started seeing grand men and women in
that light, we would begin to see how physically beautiful they are.
We would have to acknowledge that maybe beauty isn’t confined to a
few types of bodies. We might begin to judge less, appreciate more,
and – maybe most importantly – stop judging our own physical
imperfections so harshly.”
“This might seem like a fantasy. But
there is no doubt in my mind that it’s possible,” Goss added.