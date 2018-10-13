Singer-songwriter Tom Goss sings the praises of larger men in his new single Round In All The Right Places.

In the track, Goss croons: “Those thighs, they caught my eye. They got that size. Carry me away. And now I'm woke. Cause you're stole. I'm yours to own, forever and a day.”

In the video for Round In All The Right Places, the camera pans over five plus-size men as they slowly undress.

In an op-ed published on the website of The Advocate, Goss – who previously released the track Bears, in which he chases after larger hairy men – explains his affection for larger men.

“I am attracted to fat men,” Goss, 37, wrote.

“Not just that – the fat men I am attracted to are, without a doubt, the most beautiful things I have ever seen in my life. They are to me more beautiful than any sunset, landscape or work of art. I am in awe of their beauty, which moves me and inspires me in ways I never knew possible. But that, of course, is not 'normal' – we aren’t supposed to find fat people beautiful, never mind sexy.”

Goss goes on to say that he sees thin and fit people as beautiful, but laments that grand people “aren't being showcased in the same positive light.”

“You see, our culture can’t objectify grand men without also poking fun at them. They can be beautiful and funny, beautiful and campy, beautiful and quirky – but never simply beautiful. They are comedians and foils, villains and sidekicks, but never beautiful and sexy in an honest and serious light. I believe that If we started seeing grand men and women in that light, we would begin to see how physically beautiful they are. We would have to acknowledge that maybe beauty isn’t confined to a few types of bodies. We might begin to judge less, appreciate more, and – maybe most importantly – stop judging our own physical imperfections so harshly.”

“This might seem like a fantasy. But there is no doubt in my mind that it’s possible,” Goss added.