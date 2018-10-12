The remains of Matthew Shepard will be interred at Washington National Cathedral later this month.

Shepard, a 21-year-old University of Wyoming student, was brutally murdered in 1988 by two men he met in a gay bar. He was left to die near Laramie. He died six days later at a hospital from severe head injuries.

His mother, Judy Shepard, spent the better part of a decade lobbying for passage of the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, which was signed by former President Barack Obama in 2009. Judy Shepard also created the Matthew Shepard Foundation to fight for LGBT rights.

“We've given much thought to Matt's final resting place, and we found the Washington National Cathedral is an ideal choice, as Matt loved the Episcopal Church and felt welcome by his Church in Wyoming,” Judy Shepard said in a statement.

“It's reassuring to know he now will rest in a sacred spot where folks can come to reflect on creating a safer, kinder world,” she added.

Presiding over the service will be Bishop Gene Robinson, the first openly gay bishop of the Episcopal Church, and Mariann Edgar Budde, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington. The service will be open to the public.