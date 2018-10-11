The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) is celebrating the 30th anniversary of National Coming Out Day with a powerful digital campaign that includes stories from celebrities and influencers who have come out over the past year.

The campaign features coming out stories from Janelle Monáe, Kehlani, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Brendon Urie and Alyson Stoner.

“Coming out can be one of the most courageous acts an LGBTQ person makes, and that courage is inextricably tied to our continued progress toward full equality,” said HRC President Chad Griffin. “Visibility matters, and research shows that when people know someone who is LGBTQ, they are far more likely to support full equality under the law. Coming out and sharing our stories is essential to advancing LGBTQ equality and fighting back against attempts to turn back the clock on our progress.”

HRC also said that it worked with Twitter to create a dedicated National Coming Out Day emoji – a rainbow heart – which is automatically added when a user uses the hashtag #ComingOutDay.

“With the Trump-Pence administration's onslaught of attacks on LGBTQ equality, it's as important as ever to recognize the power of coming out and ensure the voices of the LGBTQ community are heard – especially at the polls,” HRC said in a statement.