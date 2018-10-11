In a video released Thursday, National Coming Out Day, singer-actor Troye Sivan said that coming out at 15 was the most “pivotal” moment of his entire life.

“I came out when I was 15 and it was the most, like, pivotal moment in my entire life,” Sivan said in the clip. “Speaking up changes hearts and minds and creates new advocates for equality.”

In the 1-minute video, Sivan also promotes the upcoming film Boy Erased.

Based on Garrard Conley's 2016 book Boy Erased: A Memoir of Identity, Faith and Family, Boy Erased stars Lucas Hedges as Jared, a college student who is sent to an “ex-gay” camp after he is outed to his conservative parents, played in the film by Nicole Kidman and Russell Crow. The film opens on November 2.

(Related: Garrard Conley: You don't have to be in conversion therapy to be in conversion therapy.)

Sivan, who plays Gary in the film, said that he was fortunate to play a part in the film.

“National Coming Out Day continues to promote a safe world for LGBTQ individuals to live truthfully and openly. Happy National Coming Out Day,” he added.