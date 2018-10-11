In a video released Thursday, National
Coming Out Day, singer-actor Troye Sivan said that coming out at 15
was the most “pivotal” moment of his entire life.
“I came out when I was 15 and it was
the most, like, pivotal moment in my entire life,” Sivan said in
the clip. “Speaking up changes hearts and minds and creates new
advocates for equality.”
In the 1-minute video, Sivan also
promotes the upcoming film Boy Erased.
Based on Garrard Conley's 2016 book Boy
Erased: A Memoir of Identity, Faith and Family, Boy
Erased stars Lucas Hedges as Jared, a college student who is sent
to an “ex-gay” camp after he is outed to his conservative
parents, played in the film by Nicole Kidman and Russell Crow. The
film opens on November 2.
(Related: Garrard
Conley: You don't have to be in conversion therapy to be in
conversion therapy.)
Sivan, who plays
Gary in the film, said that he was fortunate to play a part in the
film.
“National Coming
Out Day continues to promote a safe world for LGBTQ individuals to
live truthfully and openly. Happy National Coming Out Day,” he
added.