Rosie O'Donnell and girlfriend
Elizabeth Rooney are engaged, a source has revealed.
According to Radar Online, the couple
got engaged over the summer.
Radar Online quoted an anonymous source
as saying that the couple kept their engagement private because
Rooney is a police officer.
“Elizabeth is in the police force so
she tries to keep a lot of those details on the low,” the
unnamed source told Radar Online.
While a rep confirmed to Us
Weekly that the women were “together,” the rep declined
to say whether they were engaged.
Rooney is 23 years younger than
O'Donnell, 56. A fact she talked about during an interview last year
on The Howard Stern Show.
“I am in love,” O'Donnell said
during her November appearance. “It's the first time I've dated
someone younger than me, and it's a very trippy thing.”
O'Donnell's second wife, Michelle
Rounds, was 9 years younger than her. Rounds
died in 2017 from an apparent suicide. O'Donnell and Kelli
Carpenter were married from 2004 to 2007.
In speaking with Howard Stern,
O'Donnell, who has five children from her previous relationships,
insisted she would not marry a third time.
“I will not, ever,” she
said. “I would rather stay in it for love and not deal with
lawyers if, God forbid, it doesn't work out.”