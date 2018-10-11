Rosie O'Donnell and girlfriend Elizabeth Rooney are engaged, a source has revealed.

According to Radar Online, the couple got engaged over the summer.

Radar Online quoted an anonymous source as saying that the couple kept their engagement private because Rooney is a police officer.

“Elizabeth is in the police force so she tries to keep a lot of those details on the low,” the unnamed source told Radar Online.

While a rep confirmed to Us Weekly that the women were “together,” the rep declined to say whether they were engaged.

Rooney is 23 years younger than O'Donnell, 56. A fact she talked about during an interview last year on The Howard Stern Show.

“I am in love,” O'Donnell said during her November appearance. “It's the first time I've dated someone younger than me, and it's a very trippy thing.”

O'Donnell's second wife, Michelle Rounds, was 9 years younger than her. Rounds died in 2017 from an apparent suicide. O'Donnell and Kelli Carpenter were married from 2004 to 2007.

In speaking with Howard Stern, O'Donnell, who has five children from her previous relationships, insisted she would not marry a third time.

“I will not, ever,” she said. “I would rather stay in it for love and not deal with lawyers if, God forbid, it doesn't work out.”