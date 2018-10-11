GoFundMe on Thursday, National Coming
Out Day, launched a centralized hub to help the transgender
community.
In a statement, the company said that
the hub would enable transgender people to quickly fundraise for
their gender confirmation surgery.
Skyler Jay, the first transgender
person to be featured in an episode of Netflix's Queer Eye,
said that he found support on GoFundMe.
(Related: Skyler
Jay says he's grateful for Tan France's willingness to learn about
trans issues.)
“It can be really hard to talk about
my private medical information, not to mention asking for money,"
said Skyler Jay, "But what I found by telling my story through my
GoFundMe campaign was that I learned I had an incredibly supportive
community that would help me all along my journey. I knew that – no
matter what – they were going to have my back and I was going to
get the medical attention and financial help I needed. I am so
grateful for the new family I have found by being brave and bold
throughout this process.”
GoFundMe said that in the last year it
had helped raise over $100,000 to support gender confirmation surgery
around the world.
GoFundMe's
centralized hub features success stories and highlights current
fundraisers. It also offers critical information on crowdfunding for
the transgender community.