In a recent interview with Variety,
out Olympian Gus Kenworthy said that he believes LGBT athletes have a
responsibility to be visibly out.
The 27-year-old skier came out on the
cover of ESPN Magazine following his silver medal win at the
2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.
He told Variety that he's
surprised more athletes didn't follow his lead.
“I really thought I was going to come
out in ESPN and then suddenly other people would, too,”
Kenworthy
said. “It’s not easy, and it doesn’t seem to be getting
easier. But I do think that more athletes need to come out, and
athletes need to recognize that they have a responsibility to come
out. It’s only going to do good to have more representation and
visibility.”
Kenworthy also reiterated that he's
looking to get into show business.
“I’ve read and had camera tests for
different hosting jobs. I’ve done a few random correspondent jobs.
I had two auditions that were sent over. Growing up, I wanted to be
an actor. That was always my dream as a kid. It wasn’t even to be a
skier,” he said.