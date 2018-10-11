In a recent interview with Variety, out Olympian Gus Kenworthy said that he believes LGBT athletes have a responsibility to be visibly out.

The 27-year-old skier came out on the cover of ESPN Magazine following his silver medal win at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

He told Variety that he's surprised more athletes didn't follow his lead.

“I really thought I was going to come out in ESPN and then suddenly other people would, too,” Kenworthy said. “It’s not easy, and it doesn’t seem to be getting easier. But I do think that more athletes need to come out, and athletes need to recognize that they have a responsibility to come out. It’s only going to do good to have more representation and visibility.”

Kenworthy also reiterated that he's looking to get into show business.

“I’ve read and had camera tests for different hosting jobs. I’ve done a few random correspondent jobs. I had two auditions that were sent over. Growing up, I wanted to be an actor. That was always my dream as a kid. It wasn’t even to be a skier,” he said.