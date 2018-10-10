In an interview with LGBT glossy OUT,
Queer Eye's grooming guy Jonathan Van Ness talked about dating
Wilco Froneman.
Van Ness and Froneman made a splash at
last month's Emmys, where they appeared together for the first time
publicly.
Froneman hails from South Africa and
plays for the Gotham Knights rugby team in New York City.
OUT
described Froneman as “funny, kind, down-to-Earth, stylish (he
was wearing a Balenciaga fanny pack), and extremely handsome.”
Van Ness said that he was attracted to
Froneman because “he has no internalized homophobia around
masculinity. He's very pro femme and living your life. And that's
really attractive to me!”
On the the upcoming third season of
Queer Eye, Van Ness offered: “Well, it definitely does feel
more diverse.”