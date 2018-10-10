In an interview with LGBT glossy OUT, Queer Eye's grooming guy Jonathan Van Ness talked about dating Wilco Froneman.

Van Ness and Froneman made a splash at last month's Emmys, where they appeared together for the first time publicly.

Froneman hails from South Africa and plays for the Gotham Knights rugby team in New York City.

OUT described Froneman as “funny, kind, down-to-Earth, stylish (he was wearing a Balenciaga fanny pack), and extremely handsome.”

Van Ness said that he was attracted to Froneman because “he has no internalized homophobia around masculinity. He's very pro femme and living your life. And that's really attractive to me!”

On the the upcoming third season of Queer Eye, Van Ness offered: “Well, it definitely does feel more diverse.”