Out actor BD Wong married Sunday in
Brooklyn.
Wong and Richert John Frederickson
Schnorr have been dating since 2010, according to a wedding
announcement published in The New York Times.
Wong, 57, is best known for his
Tony-winning performance in M. Butterfly and several
television roles, including his portrayal of Dr. George Huang on
NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Father Ray Mukada
on HBO's Oz, and Whiterose/Minister Andrew Zhang on USA
Network's Mr. Robot. On the big screen, he played Dr. Henry
Wu in the Jurassic Park franchise and Ngapoi Ngawang Jigme in
Seven Years in Tibet.
Schnorr, 35, is the director of digital
media for the New York Public Library.
Schnorr posted a photo from the wedding
ceremony on Instagram. “It really kinda is the happiest day of
your life,” he captioned a photo of the couple sharing a kiss.
“Thanks to my family and friends for the love and words and support
and dance moves.”
The Times' announcement stated
that the couple met at a singles event in New York.