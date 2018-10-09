Two men and a woman, all in their
twenties, were injured Monday morning in a shooting outside a gay bar
in San Antonio's gay strip.
According to My
San Antonio, the three people were taken to Brooke Army Medical
Center. None of their injuries were life threatening.
San Antonio Police Chief William
McManus said that the shooter was an “angry patron who probably had
too much to drink and was kicked out of the club.”
The shooter, believed to be in his 40s,
remains at large. He was kicked out of the Pegasus bar at about
12:30. He returned to the club with a gun and opened fire on the
victims.
McManus said that police are uncertain
whether the shooter knew the victims. Investigators are asking
nearby businesses to turn over security camera footage and are
questioning witnesses.