Two men and a woman, all in their twenties, were injured Monday morning in a shooting outside a gay bar in San Antonio's gay strip.

According to My San Antonio, the three people were taken to Brooke Army Medical Center. None of their injuries were life threatening.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said that the shooter was an “angry patron who probably had too much to drink and was kicked out of the club.”

The shooter, believed to be in his 40s, remains at large. He was kicked out of the Pegasus bar at about 12:30. He returned to the club with a gun and opened fire on the victims.

McManus said that police are uncertain whether the shooter knew the victims. Investigators are asking nearby businesses to turn over security camera footage and are questioning witnesses.