Philadelphia has honored Edith Windsor by naming a city block after her.

Unveiled on Sunday, Edie Windsor Way is located in the heart of Philadelphia's gayborhood, at the intersection of Locust Street and South 13th Street, near 1301 Locust.

Windsor died last September at the age of 88.

Her successful challenge to the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) helped pave the way for nationwide same-sex marriage.

Windsor's first wife, Thea Spyer, died in 2009, two years after the women married in Canada. Windsor challenged DOMA, which prohibited the federal government from recognizing the legal marriages of gay and lesbian couples, after she received a $363,000 estate tax bill following Spyer's death.

The 2013 Supreme Court ruling that struck down a key provision of DOMA is also credited with providing the legal framework for the court's 2015 landmark ruling in Obergefell, which found that gay couples have a constitutional right to marry.

In 2016, Windsor married Judith Kasen-Windsor, a banking executive.

Windsor was born in Philadelphia. After she divorced her husband in the 60s, she moved to New York. In a 2012 interview, she said she “came to New York to be a lesbian.”

