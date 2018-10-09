Gay porn star Kyle Dean has died. He was 21.

Dean, real name Brandon Jason Chrisan, appeared in scenes from studios such as Corbin Fisher and GayHoopla.

A cause of death has not been released.

A memorial for the adult film star on the Toale Brothers Funeral Home's website lists Chrisan's birth city as Austin, Texas and the actor having attended elementary, middle school and high school in Bradenton, Florida.

“He loved to play football and physically train his body,” the memorial states. “He played football for the East Manatee Bulldogs Pop Warner team for four years and played for the Braden River Freshman football team. He won fourth place in an Adult Physique Competition at the age of seventeen.”

According to South Florida Gay News, Chrisan had multiple run ins with police. “His rap sheet in Florida includes possession of Xanax and marijuana and burglarizing cars,” the outlet wrote.

A “Celebration of Life” ceremony is planned for Saturday, October 13th at the Toale Brothers Funeral Home in Bradenton.