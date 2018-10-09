Gay porn star Kyle Dean has died. He
was 21.
Dean, real name Brandon Jason Chrisan,
appeared in scenes from studios such as Corbin Fisher and GayHoopla.
A cause of death has not been released.
A memorial for the adult film star on
the Toale Brothers Funeral Home's website lists Chrisan's birth city
as Austin, Texas and the actor having attended elementary, middle
school and high school in Bradenton, Florida.
“He loved to play football and
physically train his body,” the
memorial states. “He played football for the East Manatee
Bulldogs Pop Warner team for four years and played for the Braden
River Freshman football team. He won fourth place in an Adult
Physique Competition at the age of seventeen.”
According to South
Florida Gay News, Chrisan had multiple run ins with
police. “His rap sheet in Florida includes possession of Xanax and
marijuana and burglarizing cars,” the outlet wrote.
A “Celebration of Life” ceremony is
planned for Saturday, October 13th at the Toale Brothers
Funeral Home in Bradenton.