Groups opposed to LGBT rights have praised the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

The Senate on Saturday narrowly confirmed Kavanaugh after a divisive fight and he was sworn in during a private ceremony. He is expected to take his place on the bench Tuesday.

Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council (FRC), cheered Kavanaugh's confirmation.

"History was made today as Brett Kavanaugh overcame an unimaginable smear campaign to be confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court,” Perkins said in a statement. “For the first time in decades, this nomination – his nomination – brought with it the reality of returning to a truly constitutionalist court. Many on the Left couldn’t stand such a thought. And for that, he and his family have paid a tremendous price.”

“While the vacancy on the court has been filled, the issue of how those on the Left will stop at nothing in their effort to use the court as the vehicle for their agenda will continue into Election Day and beyond.”

“This nomination and today’s confirmation were about the Constitution and the foundational freedoms it was designed to protect. Today was a major step in the journey to restore the Constitution to its rightful and intended role in our Republic,” Perkins added.

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has designated FRC a “hate group” over its anti-LGBT rhetoric.

The American Family Association (AFA), another SPLC designated “hate group,” also congratulated Kavanaugh. The group's president, Tim Wildmon, suggested in a press release that Kavanaugh would vote against issues related to sexual orientation and gender identity.

“Despite the sleazy tactics used against Judge Kavanaugh, he has weathered the storm,” Wildmon said in a statement released Saturday. “His confirmation will have a positive impact for generations to come.”

“Liberals desperately want absolute control of the courts to continue their full-throttled attack to destroy America. Democrats, for example, want to use the courts to create open borders, to force people of faith to violate their sincerely held religious beliefs, and to allow boys who think they are girls into public school restrooms designated for girls only. This effort will not stop at the lower courts, even in light of Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation,” he added.