Singer Taylor Swift has endorsed LGBT rights ahead of the midterm elections.

In an Instagram post, Swift, 28, called Republican Marsha Blackburn's voting record in Congress “appalling” and “terrifying.”

“I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love,” Swift wrote.

“I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent.”

Swift goes on to say that she “would like” to keep voting for women in office but “cannot support Marsha Blackburn.”

“Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives,” she said, referring to Democrats.

This is the first time Swift has publicly endorsed a political candidate running for office.

“In the past I've been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinion, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” she explained.