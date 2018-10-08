Singer Taylor Swift has endorsed LGBT
rights ahead of the midterm elections.
In an Instagram post, Swift, 28, called
Republican Marsha Blackburn's voting record in Congress “appalling”
and “terrifying.”
“I cannot vote for someone who will
not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter
their skin color, gender or who they love,” Swift wrote.
“I believe in the fight for LGBTQ
rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual
orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism
we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying,
sickening and prevalent.”
Swift goes on to say that she “would
like” to keep voting for women in office but “cannot support
Marsha Blackburn.”
“Her voting record in Congress
appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She
voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act,
which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and
date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to
gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to
marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil
Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives,”
she said, referring to Democrats.
This is the first time Swift has
publicly endorsed a political candidate running for office.
“In the past I've been reluctant to
publicly voice my political opinion, but due to several events in my
life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently
about that now,” she explained.